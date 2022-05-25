Deshaun Watson Gifts Teammate Anthony Walker Rolex For No. 4 Jersey

Play video content Cleveland Browns

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker's presser was interrupted in a very good AND expensive way -- Deshaun Watson came up and gifted him a brand new Rolex as a "thank you" for giving up his jersey number!!

#4 has belonged to Walker since he signed with the Browns in 2021 ... which is the same number Watson's been rockin' since his Clemson and Texans days.

When the quarterback was shipped to Cleveland in March, Walker gave up his jersey on the spot ... and Watson rewarded him by handing over a Rolex box during his press conference after OTAs on Wednesday.

"Appreciate you, man," Walker said to Watson during his presser.

The two hugged it out and media members were left curious ... with one reporter asking, "You're not gonna open that here?"

Walker laughed it off ... saying, "Nah, I'm not. That's a good guy," ... but the media were determined to get to the bottom of things and asked if it was for about the number change.

"We'll keep that on the hush, but yeah."

Watson has been showing major love -- not to just Walker -- but to the whole team ... just last week, he took the Browns' offense on a trip to the Bahamas for some team bonding.