'The Eminem Show' Expanded Edition Drops with Ja Rule Diss, Instrumentals

Eminem's celebrating a birthday Thursday for one of his most celebrated multi-platinum albums, "The Eminem Show" ... which, believe it or not, is now 20 years old!

To mark the anniversary, Slim Shady dropped an expanded edition of 'TES' while tweeting the lyrics to his Nate Dogg-featured hit "Till I Collapse" and vintage tour footage.

"'Til I collapse I'm spillin' these raps/ long as you feel 'em" 20 YEARS since #TheEminemShow 📺 !! Expanded Edition out now

The new version also adds 18 extra tracks, including live performances from 1999, an unreleased "Marshall Mathers LP" song titled "Jimmy, Brian And Mike" ... and his Ja Rule mixtape-era diss, "Bump Heads," which features 50 Cent and his fellow G-Unit rappers Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo.

The infamous G-Unit/Murder Inc. beef spiraled through most of the mid-00s and would eventually involve the likes of Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes, but thankfully they kept the feud on wax, as old heads say.