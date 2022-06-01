Ex-UFC Fighter Chris Avila Calls Out Chad Ochocinco ... 'Let's Box!!!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Chad Ochocinco is still serious about his boxing career ... ex-UFC fighter Chris Avila tells TMZ Sports he'll gladly throw his hands at the former NFL star, saying he's looking for a scrap with the guy this summer.

Avila said out in the Bay Area this week that he's targeting August 13 for his next fight -- and, he'd love it if Ochocinco was his opponent.

"I think that'd be an exciting fight for people to watch," said the 29-year-old, who fought in the UFC back in 2016. "If he wants to fight a real fighter, he can box me."

Chad has transitioned into the fighting world following his football career -- you'll recall, he took on Brian Maxwell just before the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather tilt in June 2021.

Chad was knocked down in the fight but seemed to hold his own. He's yet to get back in the ring since.

Avila -- who last fought in a boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight last December -- tells us he's hoping a match with Ochocinco will be able to be featured on the undercard of Jake Paul's next bout in August.

"I don't know if he'd accept it -- or maybe he wants to stick to fighting celebrities," Avila said of Ochocinco. "But if he's down to test his boxing skills, I'm down to fight him."

Avila says he isn't sure if Chad would accept the offer -- wondering out loud if the 44-year-old is "scared" of him -- but he did tell us he knows exactly how the scrap would end if the former Cincinnati Bengals superstar does step in the ring with him ...