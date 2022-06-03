Kevin Love Goes Sightseeing At The Louvre

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love got an eyeful at the Louvre Museum on Friday ... and by an eyeful, we really mean it.

The 2016 champ hit up the world-famous museum in Paris prior to catching Rafael Nadal's semifinal match against Alexander Zverev at the French Open ... and decided to document all the artistic man junk he saw along the way.

Relax ... it's art!!!

K. Love also checked out some non-nude pieces along during the trip ... including the Mona Lisa (which was cleaned up after the cake attack on Sunday), Athena of Velletri and The Wedding at Cana ... as well as Napoleon's apartment.