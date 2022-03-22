LeBron James Hopes He's Still Invited To Kevin Love's Wedding After Dunking On Star

Play video content Courtesy of NBA

LeBron James hopes his invite for Kevin Love's wedding still stands -- 'cause he said after he dunked all over his former teammate on Monday night, he's worried it might get canceled.

If you missed it, the Lakers superstar put Love on a poster with an insane dunk during the first half of the Lakers-Cavs game in Cleveland.

The throwdown was sick -- James jumped over Kevin and slammed it so violently, his good buddy actually went crashing to the floor.

The play was great for the Laker, who ended up using the momentum from the basket to win the game -- but afterward, James said he felt a ton of remorse for doing that to his BFF.

LEBRON PUT KEVIN LOVE ON A POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/CvE0JzXcyx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2022 @SportsCenter

"To be completely honest," James said, "I hate it had to be him. He's my guy, that's my brother."

"I hope I'm still invited to the wedding," he joked.

Love -- who got engaged to Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Kate Bock last January -- was able to get a little payback after the dunk, putting James in a playful headlock.

LeBron told reporters it wasn't even his best dunk at the end of the day -- and he promised to keep it out of his highlight reel.

"I wish I could take those 2 points back and we'd still win the game by 9," James said. "K Love, I love you. I take it back."

Love clearly still needs some time to recover ... he said on Twitter after the game, "I’m not f*cking with my guy @KingJames for at least the next 48hrs!!!!"