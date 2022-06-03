LeBron James Mourns 17-Year-Old Who Died Near I Promise School

LeBron James and his family are sharing their condolences after a 17-year-old boy died near the NBA superstar's I Promise School in Akron ... saying, "Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!!"

A male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot of the school's outdoor court at 10:45 PM on Thursday ... after authorities say he was assaulted by unknown suspects.

Cops believe the victim was in a fight with three other suspects who were playing basketball at the school's court, according to Fox 8.

The victim's friends reportedly rushed home to call 911, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene at 11:05 PM.

LeBron's foundation released a statement on the tragic incident ... saying, "Our community is everything to us."

"We were devastated to learn of the overnight incident that saw a life lost near our school," the org. added. "We are grieving with our community over another senseless act of violence. Our campus is safe and secure as we continue to do everything we can to support our students, families, and the entire Akron community."

LeBron also tweeted just minutes ago ... saying, "My (sic) the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community! 💚👑."

Akron Public schools also addressed the student's passing ... saying he was a student leader at the Firestone Community Learning Center and involved in the design academy.

We've reached out to cops for more information.