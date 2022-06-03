Mama June's Ex Geno Doak Wanted by Cops, Sheriff Letting Him Stay in Rehab

Mama June's ex-boyfriend Geno Doak is wanted by cops in Alabama -- but we're told law enforcement isn't planning to drag him out of rehab in handcuffs.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson tells TMZ ... Geno has an active arrest warrant out for him after failing to show up to his community corrections program -- part of his sentence for a 2019 crack cocaine case.

Remember, he and June were busted outside a gas station and charged with felony drug possession.

We're told Geno missed the program because he checked into a rehab center after attempting suicide ... and the sheriff tells us he's been in touch with Geno by phone while he's there.

Geno understands his legal obligations, according to Sheriff Brunson, and plans to stay in contact with him as they figure out next steps.

The Sheriff says he hasn't been instructed to rip him out of rehab and arrest him, as law enforcement doesn't think Geno is running away from his obligations.

As we reported, Geno revealed he chased 90 blood pressure pills with a liter of Jägermeister last year ... luckily, he survived and June was able to refer him to a rehab center in South Carolina.