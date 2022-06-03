Notre Dame Changes Historic Fight Song, Adds 'Daughters' Line
Notre Dame Changes Historic Fight Song ... Adds 'Daughters' Line
6/3/2022 8:28 AM PT
One of the most recognizable fight songs in all of college sports is getting a makeover ... Notre Dame just announced its changing lines in its famous tune to recognize the university's "daughters."
The school just made the change official ... revealing Friday morning instead of singing "While her loyal sons are marching/Onward to victory" in the song, the line will now be sung as, "While her loyal sons and daughters/March on to victory."
It's official ☘️— University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) June 3, 2022 @NotreDame
Cheer, cheer for old Notre Dame,
Wake up the echoes cheering her name,
Send a volley cheer on high,
Shake down the thunder from the sky
What though the odds be great or small
Old Notre Dame will win over all,
While her loyal sons & DAUGHTERS
MARCH ON to victory pic.twitter.com/aheZD7cQt1
Notre Dame officials say they made the change to the song -- which is played and sung continuously at Fighting Irish sports events -- in part to honor the 50th anniversary of the university's decision to admit female undergraduate students.
The song -- officially titled "Notre Dame Victory March" -- was first performed on the South Bend campus back in 1908. It was later played at ND sporting events starting in 1919.