Notre Dame Changes Historic Fight Song ... Adds 'Daughters' Line

One of the most recognizable fight songs in all of college sports is getting a makeover ... Notre Dame just announced its changing lines in its famous tune to recognize the university's "daughters."

The school just made the change official ... revealing Friday morning instead of singing "While her loyal sons are marching/Onward to victory" in the song, the line will now be sung as, "While her loyal sons and daughters/March on to victory."

It's official ☘️



Cheer, cheer for old Notre Dame,

Wake up the echoes cheering her name,

Send a volley cheer on high,

Shake down the thunder from the sky

What though the odds be great or small

Old Notre Dame will win over all,

While her loyal sons & DAUGHTERS

MARCH ON to victory pic.twitter.com/aheZD7cQt1 — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) June 3, 2022 @NotreDame

Notre Dame officials say they made the change to the song -- which is played and sung continuously at Fighting Irish sports events -- in part to honor the 50th anniversary of the university's decision to admit female undergraduate students.