The Game Defends His TikTok Ahead Of 'Drillmatic' Album Release

My TikTok Got You Talking About My Album!!!

Play video content BACKGRID

Fresh off his TikTok debut, The Game was out in West Hollywood — fully dripped in Burberry — anticipating the June 17 release date of his new album 'Drillmatic."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The West Coast rap legend used the popular platform to hype up the 30-track project ... and the cringe levels of his daughter, Cali, whose orders he defied by starting an account.

He even made a cheeky reference in the caption to his neverending cold war with 50 Cent ... flipping the name of 50's classic "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" album.

While Game says he didn't need to make a TikTok, he's happy with the reactions because now everyone knows the album is on the way. And, for the record, he hilariously states his daughter isn't immune from making his list of haters.

If the album title sounds familiar, it should ... he says he intentionally borrowed part of the name from Nas' iconic debut album, "Illmatic."