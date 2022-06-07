Farrah Abraham Dating Her Friend of 2 Years

Farrah Abraham has jumped back into the dating pool, getting cozy with a musician who's busting out of the friend zone ... in a big way.

Farrah tells TMZ ... she's dating again -- a big step for her after leaving a treatment trauma center earlier this year -- and the lucky guy is a guitarist who goes by his stage name, Mack Lovat.

Farrah says Mack's band, Minus Gravity, is signed to Capitol Records and they've known each other ever since he slid into her Instagram DMs 2 years ago, and asked her out on a date.

We're told, they had a Covid date in a park, went to a basketball game together and then stayed in touch since then, but just as friends. As these pics of them out in Hollywood prove ... they've recently decided to upgrade to friends with benefits.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Teen Mom" star tells us it's nothing official, but they spent her birthday together in Hawaii ... along with her daughter, and just continued hanging out when they got back to L.A.

Regardless of labels, Farrah says she appreciates that Mack keeps a low profile away from drama, because it doesn’t negatively impact her 7 remaining months of outpatient therapy or her sobriety.

Of course, she had lots of drama back in January when she was arrested. You'll recall, law enforcement sources said Farrah allegedly slapped a security guard, which resulted in someone making a citizen's arrest.