Johnny Depp Joins TikTok, Thanks Fans and Moves Forward After Amber Trial

Johnny Depp is officially on TikTok -- which, of course, had folks riveted to his trial -- and his first order of biz on the platform is thanking folks for sticking by his side during the legal war with Amber Heard.

Depp already has 4.4 million followers on TikTok, just a few hours after creating his account, and he's posted a video montage showing footage of himself arriving at court to cheers, as well as clips of his UK tour.

He also wrote an open letter to his "most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters."

Johnny tells his fans ... "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

He adds ... "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you."

Johnny's message is short and to the point, and he signs off with this ... "My love & respect, JD."

The video, with a reggae tune from the Love Joys playing in the background, also shows Johnny pounding away on a typewriter, working on his music and playing guitar on stage with Jeff Beck.