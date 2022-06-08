Anthony Edwards Shows Off Acting Skills In LeBron-Produced 'Hustle' Flick

Anthony Edwards might have a future in Hollywood -- the young NBA star showed off his acting chops in the LeBron James-backed "Hustle" flick ... and the dude's impressive!!

The film is based on Adam Sandler's character -- an NBA scout with the Philadelphia 76ers -- who discovers a super-talented hooper in Spain in hopes of saving his job.

20-year-old Edwards spends the majority of the flick antagonizing Juancho Hernangomez's character -- Sandler's golden ticket and one of the movie's stars -- playing the villain role in natural fashion.

Ant's appearance in the movie is getting a ton of praise on social media ... with some folks saying the hooper needs to be in more movies.

The movie is filled with some of the NBA's biggest names -- Kenny "The Jet" Smith has a significant role as sports agent Leon Rich ... and stars like Julius Erving and Mark Cuban also make cameo appearances.

Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Kris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Tyrese Maxey also had roles in the movie.