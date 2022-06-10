'New Girl' Actor Lamorne Morris Sells L.A. Home

"New Girl" star Lamorne Morris is a couple million dollars richer ... cause we're told he unloaded his Los Angeles area home for around $2 million more than he paid to get it.

TMZ has learned ... Lamorne recently sold his contemporary Spanish pad in L.A.'s Tarzana neighborhood for $5.3 million. Pretty good return, considering he dropped $3.1 million when he bought it back in 2018.

The 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom house was on the market for less than 40 days ... and if you take a look at it, it makes sense why this bad boy was snagged fairly quickly.

Lucky for Lamorne, L.A.'s San Fernando Valley is on fire with home sales and prices in the area are really on the rise.

We're told the buyer isn't a celeb, but whoever scooped it up will enjoy a fully automated smart home with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a chef's kitchen with dual islands and top-of-the-line appliances.

When you step outside, there's a large sparkling pool, a spa, sports court, a pool house with a bar and dining area and plenty of grassy space.

As for Lamore, we're told he's going to be renting a home in the L.A. area for now.