Roddy Ricch Arrested on Weapons Charge Before Governor's Ball Performance

Roddy Ricch won't be on stage for his Governor's Ball performance in NYC today -- instead, he's in NYPD custody for multiple gun charges ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

Roddy and his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint for the huge festival going down in Queens this weekend, and according to law enforcement sources ... officers say they found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle he was taking to the show. Cops say there about 9 rounds of ammo as well as a large capacity magazine.

We're told the "Cooped Up" rapper was arrested, along with 2 other people riding in the vehicle. Roddy's been hit with 4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of that device.

The festival had to break the news to sad fans ahead of his performance.

Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 11, 2022 @GovBallNYC

It's been a rough go of it for the Governor's Ball this weekend. After Migos pulled out early this week, Lil Wayne signed on to fill their headlining spot -- but just hours before his Friday night set, he also canceled due to a "flight disruption."