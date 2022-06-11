'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell and Wife Cassandra Jean Welcome Second Child

Stephen Amell's family just got a little bit bigger, because we've learned he and his wife, Cassandra Jean, have welcomed their second child into the world.

Sources tell us Bowen Amell was born in L.A. last month -- this is the second child for Stephen and Cassandra. The couple had their first, daughter Maverick Alexandra Jean Amell, back in 2013.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It seems Bowen was born via surrogate, as Cassandra didn't appear to be pregnant at a music festival in April ... just a month before Bowen came into the world. The whole family also attended an event just days before the baby's birth.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

Back when Maverick was born, the "Arrow" star posted a sweet pic with his baby girl watching Mom and Dad's show from a hospital room with the caption, "She came just in time for Amell Wednesdays."

No celebratory shots yet of Bowen, though.