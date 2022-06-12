Alex Rodriguez Vacations on Italian Island of Capri with New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez has turned a new page in his love life after Jennifer Lopez -- although, he seems to be revisiting a similar chapter when it comes to vacations ... aka, Italia.

The Yankee great and ESPN broadcaster was recently out with girlfriend Kathryne Padgett in European waters, enjoying the island of Capri and one of its nightclubs called Taverna Anema e Core ... which looks like a swinging hot spot with live music and dancing.

That's exactly what A-Rod and Kat were doing during one of their date nights ... KP, especially, led the charge with a trusty old tambourine that she was shaking and tapping.

Alex got some rattles in too, and eventually ... they shared a kiss. Looks like a pretty sweet, romantic getaway that they're on. And while AR looks quite happy in his new relationship, we can't help but notice a bit of similarity here to what he once shared with J Lo.

Of course, we're talking about Summer 2018, when he and his then-GF were also sailing all over the Amalfi Coast. Granted, that trip was more fitness-geared than this one seems to be.

While things looked pretty magical at the time -- from the outside looking in -- we now know Jen and Alex weren't that great of a fit ... evidenced in her moving on to Ben Affleck, and once again getting engaged. Meanwhile, A-Rod appears quite happy with his new boo.