Jake Paul Slams President Biden, Lists Priority Issues Including Crypto

President Biden is taking it on the chin, courtesy of Jake Paul ... who's making it very clear that he's not happy with how the economy is doing, or where the country's headed.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer tweeted out a direct message aimed at JB this weekend, in which he slammed POTUS for the job he's done thus far ... ticking off a list of triumphs under Biden's watch, but doing so with the utmost sarcasm.

Biden accomplishments



1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language



If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2022 @jakepaul

Jake wrote out a handful of Biden's "accomplishments," including "1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices," plus ... "4. Highest rent prices ever."

He even took a personal shot, adding ... "5. Created new incomprehensible language." Jake wasn't done -- he sent a post-script to Biden voters as well. Jake says, "If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem."

Interesting that Jake sees the ongoing crypto crash as a blemish on Joe's record -- ya gotta figure he's got money tied up in it, and most everything's been on a downward trend for months.