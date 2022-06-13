Errol Spence Jr. Pleads Guilty To DWI ... In 2019 Ferrari Crash Case

Star boxer Errol Spence Jr. has pleaded guilty to DWI ... nearly three years after he was accused of driving drunk when he horrifyingly crashed his Ferrari in Dallas.

32-year-old Spence Jr. entered the plea last week, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, and was sentenced to three days in jail, though he was given credit for three days time served, a D.A. spokesperson tells TMZ Sports.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019 @jdmiles11

In a statement following the disposition of the case, Spence Jr. admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel on the night of the 2019 crash, and vowed to warn others of the dangers of drunk driving going forward.

"Don't drink and drive," he said in a statement. "Not one drink. It's not worth it."

As we reported, Spence Jr. nearly died during the Oct. 10, 2019 incident ... losing control of his Ferrari and flipping it several times in the wild crash.

Spence Jr. was ejected from the vehicle -- but somehow suffered no broken bones or serious ailments in the wreck.

"I was hanging out and having some drinks with some friends and ended up wrecking my car and nearly killing myself," Spence Jr. said of the crash following his plea. "Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident and I am most grateful for that."