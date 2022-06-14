Airbnb Shuts Down Woman's Claim Of Hidden Cams In Fire Sprinklers

A woman thought she'd raised a serious safety issue while staying at an Airbnb, claiming the home was fitted with hidden cameras in its fire sprinklers ... but the company is shutting the allegation down, working with the cops to make sure everything was ok.

The woman, who recently stayed at a Philly rental property with a group of girlfriends, took to Twitter, saying, "BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs! My friend & I recently stayed at a air bnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens."

Play video content

She then posted a series of photos and videos from inside the home showing these alleged cameras.

We spoke to a rep from Airbnb about the woman's allegations, who says they took them very seriously, even working with the Philadelphia Police Department to get to the bottom of things.

The rep tells us the lead detective, "Confirmed that he did not find any hidden or undisclosed cameras and that the fire sprinklers had regular sprinkler heads. The detective also confirmed that they plan to close this case."