Bam Margera Picked Up After Fleeing Rehab Center, Taken Back For Treatment

Bam Margera is on his way back to the Florida rehab facility he bolted from earlier this week ... we're told he was found in a nearby hotel after he was reported missing.

Sources close to the 'Jackass' star tell TMZ ... Bam shacked up at a hotel in Delrey Beach after bouncing from the rehab facility, and cops and a crisis intervention team located him Wednesday and are escorting him back to the treatment center. We are told he went back voluntarily and didn't fight it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Remember, the rehab center manager says Bam is supposed to be there under a court order ... which is why police are taking him back.

TMZ broke the story ... Bam was reported missing Monday after splitting from the treatment center, and cops went looking for him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told Bam, who recently completed one year in the drug and alcohol treatment program, is not believed to have relapsed ... but there is some uncertainty there because he's been off his medication since leaving the facility.