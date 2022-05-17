Bam Margera Completes One Year Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program

Bam Margera just reached a major milestone ... completing a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse.

The 'Jackass' star tells TMZ ... he just finished the year-long program in Florida, and for the next couple months he's going to continue attending outpatient treatment classes.

Bam says he's living near his rehab center in Boca Raton, and his wife Nikki and son Phoenix recently moved in with him because he's now able to live in an apartment outside of the treatment center while he attends classes.

It's a significant step for Bam, who didn't let a slip-up derail him from completing his program. As we first reported, Bam popped up at a Florida casino back in September and got a ride back to his rehab facility in the back of a cop car.

Bam's also working out again as part of his rehab ... and last month his "Viva La Bam" costar Brandon Novak told us it's the closest Bam's been to the person he was when they were growing up together on the skateboard scene.

Sounds like things are on the up and up for Bam after he got booted from the latest 'Jackass' movie due to a failed drug test. Bam sued and recently reached a settlement, and now he says he's happy with the outcome and feels vindicated.