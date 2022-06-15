Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tennis Star Rafael Nadal's Wife, Mery, Pregnant With First Child

Rafael Nadal I'm Gonna Be A Daddy!!! ... Wife Pregnant W/ First Child

6/15/2022 9:21 AM PT
rafael nadal mery perello
Getty

Rafael Nadal is going to be a father -- the tennis icon and his wife, Mery Perello, are expecting their first child together, according to reports.

Spanish publication Hola! confirmed the news this week ... after weeks of rumors surrounding the couple.

Maria Francisca Perello french open
Getty

Mery was spotted wearing "loose-fitting" clothing as she cheered on 36-year-old Nadal ... who won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Mery also showed off what appeared to be a baby bump while on vacation with Rafa.

The #4-ranked player in the world has been with Mery for a long time (nearly 17 years) ... and the two got married in 2019.

Nadal, who's currently ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for most Grand Slam titles ever, previously told Hola! of his plans to expand his family one day.

"Obviously, I intend and want to form a family," Nadal reportedly said in 2018. "I love children and I would like them to do what they want in life."

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello Together
Launch Gallery
The Proud PArents Launch Gallery
Getty

Well, it looks like Rafa is getting his wish.

Congrats!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later