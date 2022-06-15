Tennis Star Rafael Nadal's Wife, Mery, Pregnant With First Child

Rafael Nadal is going to be a father -- the tennis icon and his wife, Mery Perello, are expecting their first child together, according to reports.

Spanish publication Hola! confirmed the news this week ... after weeks of rumors surrounding the couple.

Mery was spotted wearing "loose-fitting" clothing as she cheered on 36-year-old Nadal ... who won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Mery also showed off what appeared to be a baby bump while on vacation with Rafa.

EXCLUSIVA: Rafa Nadal y Mery Perelló esperan su primer hijo: las imágenes que revelan su embarazo 🤰🏻 https://t.co/NwCu9ldWyt pic.twitter.com/pIjt2djwK3 — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) June 15, 2022 @hola

The #4-ranked player in the world has been with Mery for a long time (nearly 17 years) ... and the two got married in 2019.

Nadal, who's currently ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for most Grand Slam titles ever, previously told Hola! of his plans to expand his family one day.

"Obviously, I intend and want to form a family," Nadal reportedly said in 2018. "I love children and I would like them to do what they want in life."

Well, it looks like Rafa is getting his wish.