Prince William Sent Heartfelt Letter to Girlfriend of Cop Who Died After Capitol Insurrection

Prince William may be thousands of miles away from the United States, but his empathy for one of the victims of January 6th knows no borders.

Turns out the 2nd in line for the throne sent a heartfelt letter to the girlfriend of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he suffered trying to protect the U.S. Capitol.

Sandra Garza received the letter recently, which read in part, "Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian" adding ... "Having recently watched documentary footage of the harrowing events that took place at the Capitol building I wanted to acknowledge the patriotism and selflessness of Brian."

The letter went on to praise Brian for his patriotism in protecting the Capitol, saying he hopes Sandra can "take some comfort from knowing that it is thanks to law enforcement officers like Brian that the situation did not escalate further and democracy was upheld."

Sandra told CNN she received zip former President Donald Trump, blasting him ... "Trump does not give two craps about law enforcement or Brian."

Brian was one of the 5 Capitol officers to die as a result of the insurrection. Brian died the following day after suffering multiple strokes.