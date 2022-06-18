Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Johnny Depp Fans Pushing 'Camille Vasquez for President' Merch

Johnny Depp Fans Going Crazy for His Lawyer ... Camille for President!!!

6/18/2022 1:00 AM PT
johnny depp camille vasquez
Getty/Etsy

Johnny Depp's fans not only have love for the actor ... they're showering his lawyer with the highest honor in the land ... pushing for her to become the first woman Prez!

Camille Vasquez For President Merch
Launch Gallery
The Merch! Launch Gallery
Etsy

Depp fans have plastered Camille Vasquez's name on everything from hats to shirts ... with the words "Camille Vasquez for President" emblazoned on the items.

The t-shirts are going for a reasonable $8.50. The hats are pricier ... retailing for $30 a pop.

And, get this ... there's even an apolitical prayer candle with Vasquez's name that's being hawked.

JOHNNY AMBER MID POST PROMO hulu

As you know, Camille became a household name by successfully repping JD, clearly outlawyering opposing counsel.

Johnny's certainly down with his lawyer's skills, because she's representing him again ... this time with attorney Benjamin Chew in another lawsuit against Johnny involving an alleged on-set assault.

BTW ... Camille hasn't expressed any interest in running for office, but she's certainly a hot commodity in the world of law.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later