Johnny Depp Fans Pushing 'Camille Vasquez for President' Merch

Johnny Depp's fans not only have love for the actor ... they're showering his lawyer with the highest honor in the land ... pushing for her to become the first woman Prez!

Depp fans have plastered Camille Vasquez's name on everything from hats to shirts ... with the words "Camille Vasquez for President" emblazoned on the items.

The t-shirts are going for a reasonable $8.50. The hats are pricier ... retailing for $30 a pop.

And, get this ... there's even an apolitical prayer candle with Vasquez's name that's being hawked.

As you know, Camille became a household name by successfully repping JD, clearly outlawyering opposing counsel.

Johnny's certainly down with his lawyer's skills, because she's representing him again ... this time with attorney Benjamin Chew in another lawsuit against Johnny involving an alleged on-set assault.