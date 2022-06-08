Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Says She'll See Him Again, Likes His Music

Play video content SplashNews.com

It ain't over for Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez -- the two will reunite again -- and maybe even for a jam session.

Vasquez was leaving "Good Morning America" Wednesday in New York City when she asked, now that the trial was over if she'll see Johnny again. Without hesitation, she answers, "Of course!"

The camera then follows up, asking if she's a fan of his music, unclear if Camille didn't hear the question, but when asked again, she replies "Yes, yes, of course." Before getting into an SUV.

As you know, Camille and Johnny struck up a friendship over the many months together working on the case. Fans speculated, and social media theories ran wild that the two of them may have become more than friends ... but our sources say that just isn't the case.

