Rep. Adam Kinzinger Posts Letter Calling for His Execution

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is not cowering from crazies who are so angry at his feelings toward Donald Trump they threaten to kill him.

Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6th House Committee, posted a letter he says was sent to his home, and here it is ... "You are one stupid c***. That pimp you married not only broke his oath, he sold his soul. Yours, and Christian's too! Adam's activities have not only hurt this country, but countless patriotic and God-fearing families. Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed."

Then the writer goes on to attack Adam's wife and son ... "But don't worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too! We find it blasphemous that you name the son of the devil Christian!"

6/19/22 ABC

Kinzinger, who is not running for re-election, appeared on ABC's "This Week" Sunday and said he believed Trump's involvement in the insurrection rose to a level of criminality.

In posting the letter, Kinzinger blamed the tone of the GOP for people like this letter-writer going nuts ... "The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?"

We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left.



Order your RINO Hunting Permit today! — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 20, 2022 @EricGreitens

BTW ... along the same lines, a GOP candidate named Eric Greitens, who's running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, appears in a campaign ad with gun in hand, saying he's going after RINO's ... Republicans In Name Only.