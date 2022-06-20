Draymond Green Drops F-Bombs At Warriors' Championship Parade

Play video content NBC

Warriors star Draymond Green just dropped 2 f-bombs at the team's championship parade ... and, as expected, the crowd absolutely loved it!!

Green was on stage with his teammates -- who just won the NBA Finals in 6 games over the Boston Celtics -- to celebrate the Warriors' 4th title in 8 years.

And per usual ... Green didn't hold back when he hopped on the mic.

"I don't know what y'all want me to tell you, that we better than everybody," Green said. "This has been an amazing year. I told y'all don't let us win the f***king championship."

"Clearly, nobody could stop it. I warned y'all," Green added.

Dray opened up his speech by admitting he was trying to think of the most controversial thing to say ... and boy did he deliver.

The 4-time NBA champ -- who is quite outspoken on social media -- vowed to "continue to destroy people on Twitter" ... then went on to say how much he loves the guys he plays with.

In vintage Draymond fashion, Green ended his speech to the crowd with an emphatic message to anybody not in Dub Nation.

"I just want to say thank you all," Green said, "and as always f*** everybody else," he added.

Klay lost his championship hat while boating to the parade 😭pic.twitter.com/8UJ6f5r4sS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022 @NBCSWarriors

But, before the festivities got underway, Green's teammate, Klay Thompson, lost his championship hat while boating on his way to the parade.

"Oh, no," Thompson said. "I lost my hat."

Klay's running mate and fellow Splash Brother, Steph Curry, pulled up to the parade donning some serious bling ... a necklace with the 3 rings he won from 2015, 2017, and 2018 on it.

Oddly enough, that wasn't even the best part of the day so far ... a fan showed up with an actual goat dressed in a Curry jersey.

Someone brought a goat in a Curry jersey to the parade 😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/1SOC97NYNy — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 20, 2022 @TheWarriorsTalk

What's interesting -- Warriors players called out the Boston fanbase for chanting expletives during the heated series ... but it all must be a context thing for them.