Bobby Shmurda Curses Out Producers for Charging Too Much for Beats

Bobby Shmurda Producers Are Charging Too Much For Beats You Think You’re Slick … But I’m Not The Lick

6/21/2022 12:45 PM PT
Bobby Shmurda’s plans of having a Hot Boy 2.0 summer are being derailed … and he says it’s all because rap producers are too damn greedy.

On Tuesday, Bobby dropped a fiery rant venting about the current state of the rapper-to-producer business, and well ... business is NOT good from the rapper's perspective, at least.

It's a gross understatement to say he's pissed off -- watch the video, Shmurda is spitting-mad!!!

He says the issue is inflation, and as a newly independent artist … the budget-balancing falls on Bobby's shoulders.

He's complaining about the expensive clearance of samples, and he's also pointing an angry finger at producers -- saying they need to stop charging $8K-$10K just because they've attached multiple writers to a track.

CATCHIN' UP WITH BOBBY
If you remember … an excited Bobby chatted with us last month on "TMZ Hip Hop" and told us all about his plans to drop a sizzler EP soon … and then a star-studded album follow-up featuring Quavo, Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign and more.

We’ll likely hear it ... but sounds like it's gonna cost Bobby way more than anticipated.

