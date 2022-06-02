Bobby Shmurda Calls Out Active Shooters for Targeting Schools & Hospitals

Play video content TMZ.com

Bobby Shmurda's seeing a clear pattern in where America's mass shooters choose to wreak havoc -- and he says it's time the government realizes it too and put the proper, armed, protection in place.

We caught up with Bobby and "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" podcast co-host Wallo267 in NYC ... and they both called out active shooters for cowardly targeting schools and hospitals.

Bobby breaks it down -- as only he can -- and sees at least one solution being better-armed security, because ... well, we're all paying high enough taxes for it.

A gunman opened fire inside a Tulsa hospital Wednesday, killing 4 people and then himself. That tragedy comes as the nation is still reeling from the Uvalde mass shooter who killed 19 children last week.

In the video, Bobby passionately explains where these mass shooters never seem to go, and adds ... it's because they know it wouldn't end well for them.