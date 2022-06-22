Johnny Depp Reuniting with Hollywood Vampires, Announces Overseas Tour
6/22/2022 10:31 AM PT
Johnny Depp is getting the band back together -- prepping for an overseas tour with The Hollywood Vampires -- all in the name of rock and roll.
Depp and the Vampires -- consisting of Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen -- had previously canceled their tour back in March because of COVID restrictions, saying, "We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible."
But now, fans in Germany and Luxembourg will get the chance to see Depp and co. back in action ... though there's still a delay -- as the first show isn't until June 2023.
Of course, JD's been getting some practice in with Jeff Beck, and got a ton of praise for those shows in the U.K.
The Vampires tour announcement comes just a few weeks after Johnny defeated his ex-wife Amber Heard in court ... and was awarded a net judgment of $8.35 million.
He's been living like a rock star ever since, and he's keeping that rolling.