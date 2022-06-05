Johnny Depp Mobbed By Fans in England Following Concert

Johnny Depp was in Beatles territory Saturday night -- both in geography and reception -- as fans mobbed him in Manchester following his latest concert.

Johnny performed again with Jeff Beck at the Manchester 02 Apollo. Of course, fans inside went wild, cheering their approval over his stunning courtroom victory against Amber Heard.

Outside the venue, Johnny was mobbed. Fans were shouting, screaming their support as they tried to get a coveted selfie or even a John Hancock from the "Sleepy Hollow'" star.

One thing's for sure ... Johnny was loving it, as he interacted with fans in a very loud shirt!

He was wearing a bracelet that said it all ... "INNOCENT."

Johnny's been in the UK for a week now. As you know, he missed the verdict, although he certainly celebrated and continues to celebrate his win.

It's interesting ... Johnny has said the jury gave him his life back, and a big part of his life has been music. In fact, when Johnny came to Hollywood, his goal was to become a rock star, not an actor. He kinda fell into the acting thing.