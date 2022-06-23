K Camp Defends Drake Dance Wave Against Irv Gotti's 'Demise of Rap' Rant

Play video content TMZ.com

Irv Gotti ripping Drake’s new album as the "demise of hip hop" isn't sitting well with K Camp -- an artist who’s nabbed platinum plaques with his own brand of melodic music.

We bumped into the RARE Sound architect at LAX and picked his brain about the notion Drake dominating the dance charts spells doom for the rap game in general.

While K Camp says he feels where the Murder Inc. boss was coming from, he adds Drake's reached a point where he can create the waves he wants ... and doesn’t have to be a trendsetter.

And, then there's this place KC reps called Atlanta ... known for continuously making hit hip hop music. KC says even if dance does become an obvious trend, ATL culture will still keep rap heads happy.

Look, KC ain't exactly hitting Champagne Papi with a bunch of acclaims -- "Honestly, Nevermind" is not his favorite Drake project, but he says it’ll do for Summer '22. Hell, KC says might even drop a couple of similar-sounding records ... if he's in the mood.