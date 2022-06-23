Tom Brady Roasts Josh Allen After Bills Star Disses QB's Golf Game

Tom Brady is firing back at Josh Allen -- who essentially called the GOAT a crappy golfer -- reminding the Bills star that whenever the two meet head-to-head, it's Brady who owns him!

Allen -- who competed with Patrick Mahomes against TB12 and Aaron Rodgers in "The Match" earlier this month -- was asked on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast this week what order he would rank the superstar quarterbacks as golfers.

"I'd say, Aaron, Pat, myself, Tom," Allen said, motioning to the floor when referencing Brady.

Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head. This is why Josh will succeed in this league! https://t.co/ZeE4fEsARc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 23, 2022 @TomBrady

"Oh, Tom was that bad?" host Will Compton asked, before Allen replied quickly, "Yeah!"

Brady got wind of Allen's comments and didn't waste any time letting the world know he's punked Josh every single time the two have met on the football field AND the golf course.

"Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all-time head-to-head," Brady wrote on his social media page. "This is why Josh will succeed in this league!"

Although Brady wasn't the hero the day at "The Match" (Rodgers came through in the clutch for the team), TB12 has indeed gotten the better of Josh on the gridiron.

The last time Brady and Allen squared off before the golf event, it was Tom who outdueled the 26-year-old in an instant NFL classic this past season -- as the Bucs defeated Buffalo, 33-27.