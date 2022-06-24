Amber Rose & Mannie Fresh Drop 'Get Ya Hoe On' Music Video

Amber Rose is cooking up her own version of a hot girl summer -- she's now a full-fledged rapper who's applying some of her Slut Walk magic to her music!

Wiz Khalifa's ex-wife unleashed her new song "GYHO/Gotcha" … a sexually charged acronym for "Get ya hoe on" and remix to the Big Tymers classic "Get Ya Roll On."

For the video, Amber and friends burn up Hollywood and flaunt plenty of Playboy promo … which is fitting since Amber recently joined their Centerfold brand where Cardi B serves as Creative Director.

Mannie Fresh made the beat so you know it's Cash Money-approved ... and Amber didn't hold back on details with lyrics like, "Pop that Cris, pop that Mo, smash that bish, freak dat hoe."

All in all, the entire video is a touchy-feely affair.

Amber's dabbled in rap before, about 10 years ago, but it appears she's ready for a career switch.