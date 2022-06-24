'Black Ink Crew' Star Ceaser Emanuel Claims He Didn't Abuse Dogs, Was Set Up
'Black Ink Crew' Ceaser Claims Dog Abuse Video Was a 'Setup' ... I'm Being Portrayed Poorly
6/24/2022 12:56 PM PT
"Black Ink Crew" star Ceaser Emanuel wants to set the record straight about the viral video of him abusing his dog, and he's claiming someone set him up.
Ceaser was out in NYC Thursday night -- hours after TMZ broke the story VH1 fired him over the horrible video of him at home hitting one of his pets with a metal folding chair. He claims the video isn't what it seems, and he was simply breaking up a fight between his dogs -- until one of them went for him.
He does say he wishes he could take it back, but adds, in the moment, he felt like he had to back down his dogs any way he could, and was afraid of what could happen next.
this is sick ! Someone sent in their ring camera showing Ceaser from black ink abusing a dog ! #vh1 #blackinkcrew #ceaser #blackink pic.twitter.com/TYMj7pDBbK— THE 🐐 (@GOTCITYTEA) June 22, 2022 @GOTCITYTEA
As for the video, Ceaser says the clip came from his home security camera -- and he thinks someone had it out for him, since the video was leaked online.
Of course, none of that is an excuse for abusing an animal.
Ceaser also claims both dogs are fine now, but says he had to give one away ... and get the other into some serious obedience training.
As we first reported, VH1 kicked him off the hit series with a spokesperson telling us, "We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from 'Black Ink Crew' New York."