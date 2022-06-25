Ceaser Emanuel Investigated by Animal Services and Cops for Dog Abuse Video

Now ex-"Black Ink Crew" star Ceaser Emanuel is being investigated by animal services and local law enforcement after the video of him allegedly abusing dogs picked up traction online.

A rep for Fulton County Animal Services tells TMZ ... they've been working hard with South Fulton PD to look into what went down outside Ceaser's home.

CE's lawyer's already told us the viral video was recorded during the COVID lockdown ... but Fulton's animal services say, under the statute of limitations, there is still time to charge him.

Animal rights groups have been furious ... PETA Sr. Vice President Lisa Lange tells TMZ, "Animal abusers are often repeat offenders, and this dangerous person must be held accountable and barred from owning any animal."

As we reported, Ceaser was kicked off the VH1 series Thursday for the incident, but when we spoke to him hours later ... he insisted the video doesn't reflect his true self.

He claims his dogs were fighting and he was just trying to separate them.

Ceasar's rep tells us the Fulton County police have already questioned Ceasar, and the rep claims cops found nothing wrong and that his dogs are safe, healthy and show no signs of abuse.

Further, Ceaser's team claims it was an ex-girlfriend who reported him to cops, and leaked his surveillance video online ... all for revenge because he broke up with her and cut her off financially.

The rep adds, "Although his actions were not appropriate at all, [Ceasar] is sincerely apologetic and feels extremely bad. He is dealing with death threats which is causing him fear and depression. His only goal was to build an empire to help build jobs and bring the black community in the tattoo industry successful given that the community is limited there."