Bam Margera's Wife Pleads For Him To Return To Rehab

Bam Margera is worried he'll never see his son again if he stays in rehab and that's why he bailed ... but his wife is pleading for him to check himself back in.

A rep for Nicole Boyd Margera tells TMZ ... she's hoping Bam can get the help he needs by returning to the Florida rehab center where he's been undergoing treatment this year.

Nikki and their 4-year-old son Phoenix are in full support of the "Jackass" star finishing his program. She has no clue where he is and she's worried sick about his safety.

Bam's camp tells us he left the LifeSkills residential facility again because he was worried he'd never see Phoenix again ... he's afraid he'll never get the chance to prove he's a good dad if he's in rehab.

Nikki claims she's been nothing but supportive of Bam -- even moving from California to FL to be closer to him ... but she thinks she's being unfairly blamed for his exit.