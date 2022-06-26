Bam Margera Reported Missing Again from Rehab Facility

Bam Margera has vanished from a Florida rehab facility -- and police are on the lookout for him … this coming just 2 weeks after he bolted from a court-mandated rehab center, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Bam was last spotted around 5:30 PM Saturday in Deerfield Beach, FL, after he left LifeSkills residential facility without permission. He was sporting a black shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Broward County detectives are now searching for Bam, asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call them.

Earlier this month, Delray Beach cops went looking for Bam after he disappeared from a rehab facility.

According to a police report, the 'Jackass' star went missing on June 13 after Bam told the facility's manager that he was unhappy with their services. Bam allegedly told the manager he was going to check himself into a different rehab center nearby ... and then left the premises in a black sedan without authorization from the staff or the court.

Days later ... cops found Bam at a Delray Beach hotel in the area and escorted him back to the treatment center. TMZ obtained photos of Bam out the day before he was found, at a few bars close to his hotel. We're told he'd been off his medication for several days, and his team was worried he'd relapsed.