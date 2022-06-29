Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs.

If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

"With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home," the 37-year-old former #1 overall draft pick said on his Twitter page. "Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??"

"Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."

Many on social media found the remarks to be offensive ... as they were clear digs at Jenner's past relationships with multiple NBA stars.

After nearly four days of hearing the criticism, Bogut didn't walk back the remarks ... and instead, the ex-Milwaukee Bucks center pressed further with the trolling.

"I would like to formally apologize for this tweet," he said. "My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future."

Jenner is no stranger to the heckling ... she's, in the past, actually addressed fans who have taken shots at her over dating NBA players, saying on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," "I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."