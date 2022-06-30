Avalanche Stars Cale Makar, Devon Toews Strip Off Shirts At Stanley Cup Title Parade

Avalanche stars Cale Makar and Devon Toews weren't only losing their minds at the Stanley Cup title parade on Thursday ... they also lost their shirts -- after they stripped during the ceremony!

The hilarious moment was captured on live TV ... when Makar and Toews were celebrating Colorado's huge win on the upper deck of one of the fire trucks in the parade, which was held in downtown Denver.

You can see Toews and Makar were lit (and hot since it's 80 degrees there Thursday) -- and they both took off their championship T-shirts right near Makar's MVP trophy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The broadcasters thought it was hilarious ... with one saying, "Probably fueled by liquid courage this morning."

They weren't the only ones takin' it off ... winger Mikko Rantanen pulled his shirt over his head so he could chug a can of beer in style.

Meanwhile, Avs center J.T. Compher made his way to the streets, meeting with fans and even taking a ride on a cop's bicycle.