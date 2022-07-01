Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Out of Rehab, Doing 'Amazingly Well'

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is out of rehab, after a successful stay, and those around him are excited about the progress he's made in a lifelong battle.

Sources close to Steven tell TMZ he checked out of a facility earlier this week, and actually stayed longer than the 30 days he was supposed to complete in order to make sure he felt good.

We're told the singer is totally clean and sober, doing "amazingly well" and looks good physically too -- our sources say he's at a healthy weight and his skin looks great.

As for the rest of his recovery, we're told Steven's realistic, he understands he's fighting a lifelong problem and recognizes his addiction ... so everyone's hopeful he'll stay clean and sober.

It was back in May when Aerosmith announced, "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."