Dave Bautista Urging 'Every F***ing Man' To Be 'Louder' After Roe V. Wade Decision

Dave Bautista is so furious over Roe V. Wade being overturned ... he's now begging men to get off their asses and speak up about women's rights, clearly believing it'll help avoid similar situations in the future.

"Every f**ing man needs to be louder about the rights of women," the former WWE champion said.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star made the urging at The Henry out in L.A. earlier this week ... just days after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe V. Wade, the 50-year-old precedent that legalized abortion nationwide.

Bautista was very obviously still PO'ed over the decision ... and said flat-out that men should be doing and saying more to make sure women are not marginalized.

"[They should be] speaking out," he said. "Be f***ing loud."

There are very few things in this world that I’m not open to discussion about. This is one of them. If you disagree, I don’t give AF🤷🏻‍♂️#HerBodyHerChoice #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/RcbcOmFnsZ — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2021 @DaveBautista

This is not the first time the 53-year-old has taken a strong pro-abortion rights stance ... back in 2021, he said in a tweet if you disagree with him, he's "not open to discussion about" it.