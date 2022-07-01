Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Richard Gere Sells Massive New York Compound for $24 Million

Richard Gere NY Compound Sells for $24 Mil!!!

7/1/2022 12:57 PM PT
richard gere house
Getty/Zillow

Richard Gere has a buyer for his impressive New York estate ... and while he ended up selling for under the original asking price, he's still walking away with a fortune.

The "Pretty Woman" star's 50 acres of property sold on Wednesday -- the buyer shelled out $24.15 million for the entire space out in Pound Ridge, about an hour north of NYC in Westchester County.

Zillow

The compound includes 5 structures, a pool and some stables -- the area has rolling hills that are perfect for horseback riding, making those stables look like a necessity. The main residence alone is a whopping 11,600 square feet.

The compound also comes with its own private beach, an island you can reach by rowboat ... and there's even a soccer field, too. The surrounding area is incredibly lush -- over 4,300 acres of protected land circle the estate.

Richard listed the property back in October for $28 mil, and records show he bought the space 35 years ago for a measly $1.5M -- talk about a profit!!!

He reportedly spent nearly $10M on a new 35-acre estate, also in upstate NY, with his wife Alejandra Silva.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later