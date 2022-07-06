Bam Margera Video Shows Him Partying After Going Missing From Rehab

Play video content TMZ.com

Bam Margera seemingly fell off the wagon after bouncing from a treatment center ... video shows him partying with a group of men while police and his family were desperately looking for him.

After Bam vanished from a Florida rehab facility on June 25th, we're told he met up with some folks at a sports bar Saturday in Pompano Beach and had a couple alcoholic drinks.

One of the people who say they were hanging with Bam tells us the "Jackass" star then asked to be taken to a hospital for an injured wrist, and the person says he drove Bam to the hospital and took a pic of him on a hospital bed on Bam's orders.

We're told Bam later left the hospital and went to a strip club in Pompano Beach ... though Bam told people around him to keep the dancers away from him because he loves his wife and kid.

After the strip club, we're told Bam went to a friend's house, and you can see in our video, he appears to lose consciousness before coming back around. A couple hours later, Bam was picked up by another friend.