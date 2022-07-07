Chris Sale Melts Down After Rehab Start, Destroys Equipment In Dugout

Red Sox star Chris Sale lost his mind following a rocky rehab start Wednesday night ... destroying items and completely trashing a runway in his team's dugout.

The meltdown was all captured on video following the ace's short outing with Boston's Triple-A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022 @AlyshaNBCBoston

In the short clip, you can see the 33-year-old pitcher -- who was throwing for the WooSox in another effort to make it back to the Big Leagues from a rib injury -- ripping items off the wall and kicking them violently.

Sale was clearly pissed about his 3.2 innings pitched, which featured five walks, five strikeouts and one earned run given up.

According to Worcester Telegram reporter Joe McDonald, one of the items Sale wrecked was a TV ... though the reporter added it had already "been broken for over a month."

No word yet if Sale -- who's in the middle of a five-year, $145 million contract with the Red Sox -- has been asked to pay for repairs.

Despite the blowup, Sale did say after the game he was ready to return to Boston's Big League roster.

"I know today was a little bit of a hiccup but it's nothing that can't be ironed out," he told the Boston Globe. "I just want to be a part of it. I want to get back to doing my job and pulling my weight."