Lamar Jackson Slams Ex-Ravens DB Bernard Pollard In Wild Twitter Beef

Lamar Jackson went after ex-Ravens safety Bernard Pollard for dissing him this week ... calling him all kinds of names in a wild Twitter beef.

The two's tiff initially started after ESPN's Ryan Clark said Tuesday that LJ is arguably a top 10 QB ... but, Pollard disagreed, saying Jackson is "a top 10 talent," not a top signal-caller.

Pollard also said no top receivers want to play with LJ 'cause he can't throw the ball ... and that's when Jackson got to typing.

"🤣🤣you sound dumb asf," Jackson replied via Twitter on Wednesday.

"You been cappin since I been playing for the ravens I never heard of you tbh my boy you got your Super Bowl cause of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed 🤣🤣 that year."

Pollard did win Super Bowl XLVII with Lewis and Reed, and because of that, he said he feels LJ (who hasn't won an SB yet) should put respect on his name by calling him Champ.

Jackson refused ... and told the 37-year-old that he's so irrelevant, he had to look Pollard up on the internet before jumping into the drama.

"Nobody speak of you," Jackson said. "I had to Google you lil bra. I never heard of you until I seen you keep dissing like you was a HOFMER BUT YOU FARRRRRRRRRRR FROM IT ACROSS THE OCEAN LIKE OVERSEAS."

Bra we almost lost cause of this mf I watched this when I was a kid and was going for the ravens that play I wanted to slap tf outta 31 and it’s you????🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 boyyyy Unc???? Come out of retirement pleaseeee https://t.co/MHy0VZWotx — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022 @Lj_era8

LJ took things further by reposting a video of Pollard doing a silly dance in the locker room. He also reposted a clip of Pollard missing an easy tackle in Super Bowl XLVII.

"Bra we almost lost cause of this mf," Jackson said of one of the clips. "I wanted to slap tf outta 31 and it's you???? 🤣🤣"