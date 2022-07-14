'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Evicts Tenant for Alleged Unpaid Rent

Play video content TMZ.com

Here's Joe Gorga booting out a tenant -- the same one he claims hasn't paid rent for 4 years -- and Joe did NOT go easy on the guy during the eviction.

The 'RHONJ' star was recording as he and a sheriff's deputy armed with eviction papers told the Hawthorne, NJ tenant he's gotta beat it. Joe got a warrant to evict the guy after filing court docs alleging he owed nearly $50,000 in back rent.

The eviction went down Tuesday night, and as you can see, the tenant was pretty shocked when Joe and the sheriff came a knocking. There was a woman there with him who started crying.

Joe's rep, Michael Martocci, tells TMZ ... the tenant's father came over to try and tug at Joe's heartstrings, begging him not to go through with the eviction, but Joe told them he had enough.

As we reported, Joe and the tenant got into a heated exchange last month -- again, all on video.

While Joe looks and sounds giddy watching the eviction unfold, his rep says he does not like throwing out tenants, and insists this situation is different because it was a multi-year ordeal.