Joe Gorga Goes Off on Tenant for Alleged Unpaid Rent in Crazy Video

Here's Joe Gorga going nuclear on one of his tenants in a rent dispute over an apartment complex the 'RHONJ' star owns ... and the screaming match is intense!!!

The heated argument is a peak Jersey showdown ... with landlord Joe getting all up in the grill of his tenant, and profanities and accusations flying in both directions.

The incident went down Thursday in Hawthorne, NJ and it sounds like this dispute has been brewing for a while -- Joe's lawyer claims the tenant hasn't paid for a few years and owes nearly $50,000 in back rent.

As you can gather from the video, the tenant sees things differently ... claiming Joe's gotten a good chunk of rent money from the state due to a COVID relief program.

While Joe's attorney, W. Peter Ragan, says Joe collected nearly $40,000 in COVID rental assistance from NJ, he claims the guy hasn't paid rent on his own since October 2018 and still owes Joe the nearly $50K sum.

Joe's rep, Mike Martocci, says Joe initially felt bad for the guy and didn't want to evict him but as you can tell from this video ... Joe's had a change of heart. Ragan says they've now filed eviction papers.