Duane Brown Hit W/ Gun Charge Over LAX Arrest, Facing Up To 1 Year In Jail

Prosecutors have hit Duane Brown with a criminal charge stemming from his arrest at LAX last weekend ... and now, the NFL star could be facing up to 1 year behind bars if he's convicted.

We broke the story, the five-time Pro Bowler -- who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks -- was busted at the airport in L.A. on July 9 after authorities said he tried to go through TSA with a gun in his luggage.

Now, TMZ Sports has learned Brown has been charged by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, a longtime national leader on gun violence prevention.

According to court documents, Brown was hit with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to 1 year in jail.

For his part, Brown -- through his attorney -- called the incident "an accident" in a statement to media members earlier this week.

"To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," Brown's attorney, Kennard McGuire, said. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures."