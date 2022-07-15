Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Shoots Shot At Lizzo, 'I Need You!'

Glen "Big Baby" Davis' hoop days may be over, but he's still shooting his shot ... at Lizzo!!!

It all went down on the "ALL THE SMOKE" podcast ... when the former NBA star, who's been showing the female rapper mad love on his IG page, was asked if Lizzo was his celebrity crush.

"Yeah, I wanna do something with her," Davis told hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

"Yeah, I wanna do something with Lizzo. I ain't even gon' lie. I just like her personality."

With that said, Jackson and Barnes let Davis take over the camera and send a message to the "About Damn Time" artist.

"Lizzo, I'm talking to you. I'm reaching out. I done see you a couple of times, I ain't really say nothing, but ... I need you."

"I need you! Your energy -- I feel like you and me together is a hell of a combination and we represent for the big people."

Davis added, "I think you're awesome, you beautiful and you know ... I like that!"

Now, we're unsure if Big Baby's aware, but Lizzo recently went public with her new boyfriend, comedian Myke Wright. The couple made an appearance together at a red carpet event for her Amazon series "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

In fact, just a few hours after Davis' interview, Lizzo spoke about her relationship status on "The Breakfast Club" ... saying her new bae makes her laugh.

Sorry, Big Baby -- not all shots go down. Keep shootin'!